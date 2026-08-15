Having trouble surviving the first chase in Wonderland Level 4? Here's what you need to do to beat it!

Wonderland is one of those Roblox experiences that doesn’t waste much time throwing terrifying encounters at you, and one of the first major challenges comes during the chase sequence in Level 4. If you’ve reached this section and keep getting caught by the monster, you’re probably wondering what you’re supposed to do differently. To help you out, here’s our complete guide on how to beat the first chase in Wonderland Level 4.

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Complete Wonderland Level 4 Chase Walkthrough

The Level 4 chase is the first real obstacle you’ll encounter in Wonderland. Your goal is to complete the obstacle course while maintaining pace so the monster doesn’t catch you. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Level 4 obby/chase successfully:

1. Flip the Switches

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One of the things you’ll have to do during the Level 4 chase, besides running from the monster, is to click the switches on the walls to unlock the doors and the pathways leading through the obstacle course. You can click the switches while running, and it’s best to keep sprinting, flick your camera around, and click every switch as you pass it.

2. First Jumping Puzzle

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After the first running section of the chase, you’ll encounter the first jumping section. You’ll have to jump across several cubes while sprinting to reach the other side. The best strategy is to keep sprinting throughout the jumps and try to jump from the edges of the boxes for maximum distance.

NOTE: Falling down will result in you dying and losing 1 Life. Once you lose all 3 Lives, your run will end, and you’ll have to start it over.

3. Jump Down

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After the first jumping section, you’ll encounter a fake jump section. Instead of jumping across the gap, you’ll need to fall into the pit and continue sprinting. Trying to cross the gap will cost you precious seconds, and most new players brick the run by wasting too much time trying to figure out the jump.

4. Second Jumping Puzzle

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After falling into the pit, keep sprinting and flipping the switches until you reach the second jumping section. This section can be easier than the first jumping section, as the objects you need to land on are much bigger. Remember to keep sprinting and jump off the edges of objects for maximum jump distance.

5. Hammer Stage

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One of the last sections in Level 4 requires you to jump over several bridges while avoiding the swinging hammers. Again, you must keep sprinting so as not to let the monster catch up to you. The best strategy is to wait for the first hammer swing, and then sprint ahead at full speed. The hammer timing is such that if you sprint after the first swing, all the other swings will be too late and will miss you.

6. Final Stretch

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After you’ve completed all of the obstacles, you’ll need to cross one last plank bridge. At this point, you’ve already beaten the Level 4 chase in Wonderland, as the monster will fall through the plank bridge once it steps on it.

Wonderland Level 4 Chase Tips

Keep sprinting : You have infinite sprint during this chase, and the only places where you need to take breaks are the hammer section and the jumping sections (if you need a bit of time to time your jumps).

: You have infinite sprint during this chase, and the only places where you need to take breaks are the hammer section and the jumping sections (if you need a bit of time to time your jumps). Click the switches as you move : You can flip the switches as you move, and it’s crucial you don’t stop to click them. With perfect play, you’ll only be 5-10 seconds ahead of the monster, and any stops along the way prove to be fatal.

: You can flip the switches as you move, and it’s crucial you don’t stop to click them. With perfect play, you’ll only be 5-10 seconds ahead of the monster, and any stops along the way prove to be fatal. Don’t be afraid to fail: Failing the chase ends your run and forces you to redo the first 4 levels. However, that isn’t the end of the world. All of that is a good practice session for even harder chases waiting for you later in the game.

Wonderland Level 4 FAQ

Q: What happens if the monster catches you? A: If the monster catches you, you’ll die and lose 1 Life. You have 3 retries, and if you fail all 3 times, you’ll have to replay the whole run.

Q: What level is the first chase in Wonderland? A: The first chase happens on Level 4.

Q: Can you even beat the first chase in Wonderland? A: Yes, you can beat the chase, and with perfect execution, you’ll be 5-10 seconds ahead of the monster.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat the first chase in Wonderland Level 4. The sequence can be frustrating when you don’t know what the game expects you to do, but once you understand the route and mechanics, getting past the monster becomes much easier.

For more helpful content, including our list of Wonderland codes and our Be The Final Boss tier list, be sure to bookmark Gamepur and visit the Guides section.

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