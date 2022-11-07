How to beat the Ven’kra Tel optional mission in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker

The Ven’kra boss fight is a weekly challenge you can try to complete during the Prison Break weekly mission. This mission can be done by visiting Kahl’s Garrison. Kahl features three rotating missions, and instead of fixed rotations, they rotate based on which time you beat the current one he has for you. After finishing a task, you must wait several days to attempt the next one. This guide will explain how to beat the Ven’kra optional fight in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker.

Related: How to beat the Sprag optional mission in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker

How to beat Ven’kra Tel in the Prison Break mission in Warframe

Ven’kra Tel is the sister of Sprag and was introduced as a miniboss in Operation Gate Crash and can now be fought in Orokin Sabotage missions. She has now been possessed by Narmer and will present a considerable challenge if you fight her.

Proceed through the Prison Break mission like normal and free as many Grineer brothers as possible. The more, the merrier, so use your Veilbreaker ability to get a big crew together. After the drop ship sequence, you are in a position to encounter Ven’kra Tel. Head to an area to the left of the map as you make your way through the corridors of the Sentient ship. You will see a room with many platforms hanging over the vast reach of space itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ven’kra will use Sentient allies and her sniper rifle to deal damage from afar during this fight. Use the Avex sniper rifle in your possession to take potshots at her after you clear out her Sentient allies. After taking out her first health bar, she will be immune to damage. To damage her drones and open her up for attack, you must order your Grineer soldiers to occupy a capture point while you capture a different point at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you capture the points, you can use your sniper to take out her drones and damage her again. The second wave of Sentient fighters will spawn, and the cycle will repeat. Go through the same steps to bring her to her final health bar. After breaking her drones the second time, use your Veilbreaker ability to set her free from Narmer. After a short dialogue, she will depart the level, and the challenge is complete.

Complete as many of Kahl’s weekly bonus challenges to gain Stock, a rare currency used to purchase various powerful gear for your Warframe.