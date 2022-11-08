How to beat the Björn boss in God of War Ragnarok

The Björn boss is the first of many massive creatures you will fight in God of War Ragnarök. The Björn is a gigantic bear that attacks with several unblockable attacks and powerful grabs. It can be tough to learn how to avoid its claws while finding opportunities to deal damage. This guide will explain how to beat the Björn boss in God of War Ragnarök.

How to defeat the Björn boss in God of War Ragnarok

The Björn is a bear who attacks Kratos shortly after the opening set of tutorial combat sequences. It’s enhanced by magic and is tougher defensively than a standard creature. Since this is the first boss, it can be tricky as you don’t have Atreus or many abilities to rely on. Perfecting the parry and your dodge attacks will be vital to surviving this fight.

This big bear has several attacks that can deal a lot of damage at close range. Try to keep your distance with the Leviathan Axe range attack and the shield bash to attack from afar. Avoid being pinned against the walls and roll to the center of the arena as much as possible.

Björn has some critical attacks it will use during your fight. The most devastating move in its arsenal is an unblockable attack unleashes a wave of energy that can hit you from a distance. When you see the bear stand upright, it will begin roaring. It will glow red which signifies an unblockable attack. When this happens, dodge or roll to Björns left or right. If you try to step back, the physical slam will miss you, but the wave of energy can still connect.

Björn also has a rushing attack that must be avoided. If you don’t dodge the charge attack, it will trigger a quick time event you must perform to kick the bear off. These two attacks are the deadliest ones to keep an eye out for during this fight.

The standard attack this boss uses is a simple three-hit claw swipe combo. Block the first two hits, then parry the third hit to deal heavy stun damage. If you can fill the stun meter, take advantage of it to perform a finisher attack and deal a big chunk of damage.

Avoid the two unblockable attacks and take advantage of the stun meter to fell the first boss of many you will face in God of War Ragnarök.