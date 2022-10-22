There are multiple career paths for you to choose for your character in BitLife. One of the choices you can make is to become a DJ, also known as a Disk Jockey. You’ll be able to work a reliable career playing music for people, but it takes some effort and a bit of luck to become efficient in this career. Eventually, you might even become famous. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a famous DJ in BitLife.

How to get the DJ career in BitLife

Unlike other careers in BitLife, you won’t need a college degree for this job to become available to your character. Instead, you need to make it through high school; after that, it’s all about luck. The DJ career is not labeled as “DJ” in the job menus. You’ll find it listed as “Disk Jockey,” which is the one you want to look for when you’re under the Occupation tab and trying to find a job. Make sure to check this section once your character becomes 18 years old.

If you do not see the Disk Jockey career offered as a profession, we recommend closing out of BitLife and making sure you force it down. Once you’ve done that, load it back up, return to the Occupation tab, and see if the Disk Jockey job is there. If it is, apply for the job, and hopefully, the interview goes well enough to where you’re accepted for the position. If you still don’t see it, continue to shut down and refresh BitLife until it appears. You can do this as often as you want without increasing your character’s age.

While in the Disk Jockey career, you will want to work hard at your job. Eventually, there’s a good chance you can gain enough success to become famous, giving you the chance to go on commercials, write books, and do much more as a famous character. This does take a good amount of time, though.