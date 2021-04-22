How to become a lawyer in BitLife

The pathway to becoming a lawyer and learning how to law works is not as difficult as it sounds in BitLife. You only need to have a character with a high degree of smarts, and you can influence that before they enter college. The big hurdle is making sure you follow the correct path to ensure you open up the correct doors to become a lawyer, and potentially, a judge.

The pathway for your character to become a lawyer starts before college. You want to increase their smarts whenever you can, which means visiting the library, reading books, or studying hard in school. When you graduate from high school and apply to a university, you want to make sure you’re applying to study law. You can try applying for a scholarship or seeing if your parents will pay for your education. If they can’t, you’ll have to take out a loan.

You’ll have to study hard every year while studying law at the university. If your smarts stat is already above 90%, you don’t have to increase it more by reading books or visiting libraries, but it is a good way to maximize this stat. After graduating from college, you want to proceed towards a higher education and attend law school. It’s similar to studying at a university where you want to study hard each year and not run into any trouble.

By completing law school, your character now has the option to apply for a junior associate at a law firm. With high enough smarts and all of the education you’ve completed, you should be accepted for the role. You can work your way up the career to eventually become a partner with the practice. Becoming a partner is the highest you can go with this career. Still, if you remain a lawyer for 30 years, you can apply for a Magistrate role in the municipal tree and eventually become a judge.