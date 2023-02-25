The Mortician is one of the many jobs you can have while playing BitLife. It’s a unique profession, requiring some skills for your character to learn so they can retain this job. Not every character you make can become a Mortician, and if you’re looking to try it out, there are a handful of things you’ll need to do before you can apply for this position. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a Mortician in BitLife.

How to get the Mortician job in BitLife

If you’re planning for your character to become a Mortician, the best way to do this is for them to finish High School with good grades. You can ensure this happens by having them study hard every year, avoiding drugs, partying too much, and having your character read multiple books between classes to increase their Smart talents.

When they leave High School, they can apply for college by trying to get a scholarship or through a student loan. It’s essential that your character attempts to get a Biology degree when they hit college. The process of going through college is similar to High School, so make sure they study hard, and they keep their nose clean.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After they graduate from college, it’s time to look for a job. The Mortician profession has a chance to appear in the available positions, but it randomly appears in the menu. If you can’t find it, we recommend shutting down the BitLife application and opening it back up to see if it reappears. You can do this multiple times until the Mortician job appears, and your character can apply. Again, having a Biology degree will make it easier to apply for and succeed in this profession.