There are multiple careers you can explore in BitLife. Every time you make a new character in the mobile game, there are numerous possibilities you can choose to explore if you want your character to take a unique path. For some characters, it’s to follow the way of the law and become a police officer. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a Police Officer in BitLife.

How to get the Police Officer job in BitLife

Like many jobs in BitLife, the Police Officer role requires education. Your character needs to finish high school to have a chance at getting the job, and that also means they need to keep their nose clean. If they’ve been committing crimes and got caught, there’s a good chance they might not be able to enter the police force.

On top of finishing high school and not committing crimes, finding a police officer job as an offered profession can be tricky. Similar to looking for other jobs in BitLife, the starting career for a Police Officer needs to appear on the Occupation page. It will be under the full-time roles. The job you need to find is called Cadet, and it should have a police car next to it on the menu.

If you do not see the position offered on the Occupation page, the best thing to do is close out of BitLife and start the application over again. When you do this and jump back into the game, the Occupation tab lists new jobs for you. You can continue to do this until the Cadet career appears on the page, and you can try your hand at becoming a police officer. You will need to work hard and dedicate yourself to the role to stick with the job.