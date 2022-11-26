There are multiple jobs you can choose to accept in BitLife. Your character can choose to pursue a high-class career, or they can choose to become something that merely pays the bills, such as a porta potty pumper. This is one of the jobs you may need to grab when you’re attempting to complete one of the challenges, such as the Dirty Jobs Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a porta potty pumper in BitLife.

How to get the Porta Potty Pumper in BitLife

Like many of the jobs in BitLife, it all comes down to patience and luck. The porta potty pumper is not a job that requires your character to go to college, and they can accept it at any time, so long as they’ve reached age 18. Once they reach 18 years old, all they have to do it find a job in the available list and accept it. Unfortunately, this comes down to patience and a good amount of luck.

The only way to accept the porta potty pumper is if you find it in the occupation section of the the BitLife careers. It will be listed as the exact name, so you don’t have to go searching for it in the description of the job. However, it won’t always be listed. If you don’t see it listed, the best thing for you to do is to shut down the BitLife application, refresh it, and try to run it again.

You’ll need to repeat this process until the job shows up for you, and your character can choose to go in for an interview. So long as you have a decent amount of Smarts on your character, they should quickly receive a job request.