Top 7 Best Games Like BitLife

BitLife is an incredibly popular life simulator that puts you in control of someone’s life from birth to death. If you’ve been playing non-stop and are now looking for something a little bit different, there are plenty of other games to check out that are like Bitlife.

Whether you are looking for a title very similar to BitLife but with different prompts, a game where you can customize your character to your heart’s content, or if you want to try doing all of this while ruling a medieval kingdom. In alphabetical order, these games like BitLife are some of the best titles you can play that will deliver a similar experience.

Related: Bitlife: How to Become an Exorcist

Another Life – Life Simulator

Image Via Another Byte

Another Life is a text-based game like BitLife, where you can select a life path as a baby that will shape your experiences as you progress. There is an in-game social media app that, hilariously, you can start posting to as a newborn. Having a robust online presence in Another Life can help you later depending on your goals.

You can slightly customize your character’s appearance, but it costs Life Points – an in-game currency that can be purchased with real-world money or earned by watching ads. Keeping an eye on your stats is something I recommend, as it will help determine how well your in-game interactions go. Career paths are also highly detailed but can be challenging, which I found adds a sense of realism to the game. You have lots of freedom as to how to direct your character and choose if you want to impact the world for better or for worse.

Life is a Game

Image Via StudioWheel

In this cute but quick 8-bit style game, your character in Life is a Game will run through life, jumping to gain points and making decisions that will impact them. You can pursue a career, find love, and never stop sprinting for even one second. Since Life is a Game moves so quickly, it’s easy to replay as much as you want until you get the life you aimed for. While I think Life is a Game is fairly simple, you need to be careful how you move, as jumping at the wrong moment can lead to consequences like an early death.

Minabo: A Walk Through Life

Image Via DevilishGames

In Minabo: A Walk Through Life, you play as a turnip. You are born into a random turnip family and the circumstances you are born into impacts the rest of your experience in the game. Now, this could easily just be a silly little game about turnips, but I found playing this to be a strangely meditative experience. The subtitle of the game, A Walk Through Life, refers to the game’s time mechanism. Every instance your Turnip moves, time passes at the speed at which they are traveling. If you move too quickly, your turnip’s entire life will disappear before your eyes.

As your turnip grows, every new life stage they enter will grant them a new trait. Over the course of Minabo: A Walk Through Life, you can make friends with other traveling turnips or even form a turnip family of your own.

Nirvana Game of Life

Image Via GoldTusks/Doron Elisha

Nirvana Game of Life will see you playing as a soul who has been commanded by an eldritch god to live on earth for 750 years and collect as wide of a variety of life experiences as you can. At the end of those 750 years, the god will reclaim you and devour your experiences for itself so it may experience them vicariously.

Interestingly, in Nirvana Game of Life, you will not just die from letting your stats fall too far – if you do too well in any particular area your character will also die and be sent back into the reincarnation cycle. You pick options by swiping either left or right on a scenario card, and many of the prompts encourage you to be, let’s say, mischievous. You can select goals that range from the ordinary (make a friend) to the esoteric (meet The Lost Soul).

I found the art in Nirvana Game of Life to be rendered in a simplistic, retro, and pixelated style. Although the gameplay is also straightforward, it can be repetitive – but I think the storylines are engaging.

Reigns

Image Via Devolver Digital

Reigns takes life simulator games into a new age – the Medieval Age, to be exact. This funny and quirky game features cute geometric-style animation and entertaining scenarios. You have four stats to balance, including your standing with the church, your popularity among the people, the esteem of the army, and the fullness of your royal coffers. If any of these stats dip too low, you will be deposed and executed. When this happens, the Reigns skips forward in time and you resume your rule as a king from a little further in the future.

I found that it can be difficult to know what the right decision is when presented with your options, as Reigns keeps its cards close to the vest. This oddly brings a refreshing sense of realism, because the only way to know the outcome of your choices is to make the selection. Some of your decisions may have unintended consequences, so I suggest you pay attention to the details when you can.

There are many funny encounters you can have in Reigns while trying to keep your subjects happy. Your mini monarch comes with their own advisors who can help you along the way, but be careful not to just blindly follow their advice or the consequences could be dire. Reigns also has a number of spinoffs (Reigns: Her Majesty, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Reigns: Beyond, and Reigns: Three Kingdoms) and a board (Reigns: The Council) game once you’re ready to move on from the original.

Related: BitLife: How to become a Real Estate Agent

Simulife – Life Simulator Game

Image Via Tech Consolidated Inc

If you like fomenting chaos in your games, then I think Simulife might be the life simulator for you. There are very few limitations when it comes to the options you are given in this game, and many of your basic choices can be pretty unethical – if that’s what you’re into. You can start making meaningful decisions as an infant, with options to be a charming baby or a tiny terror.

As your character grows up, you will be presented with new prompts – but be warned, just because you make a choice it doesn’t mean that things will go according to plan. Simulife has a similar text-based setup to BitLife, and gives you lots of creative freedom about how your character behaves. You can even adopt a totally normal household pet like an alligator or tiger.

The Sims 4

Image Via EA/Maxis

The Sims 4 has all of the chaos of BitLife, but the way it’s presented is totally different. As a 3D life simulator, it is one of the best alternatives you can find for BitLife. The Sims 4 will let you customize almost every part of your Sim, from their voice to their interests. Unlike in BitLife, everything your Sim does will play out in front of your eyes in real-time. There is no shortage of activities you can do in The Sims 4, with an eye for detail and a little imagination. New expansion packs are released frequently so the limits of what can be done in The Sims 4 is always changing.

You are now fully equipped to live your best digital life in games that are like BitLife. Whether you want to become a celebrity, rule as a king, start a cult, or live a life of quiet suburban obscurity – now you can!