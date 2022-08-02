You’ll come across many Digimon during your time in Digimon Survive. One of the Digimon that you can acquire is Gatomon, who was one of the main Digimon in the Digimon Adventure series. While Gatomon isn’t the strongest Digimon, its Evolutions are incredibly powerful so it’s worth trying to get it as early as you can.

Where to find Gatomon in Digimon Survive

We were able to encounter Gatomon as early as Part Four after the group escapes from their jail cell in the amusement park. Before continuing on with the story, you’ll have the option to do Free Battle and the enemy you’ll potentially face might be Gatomon. In this area, you’ll can also come across strong Digmon like Angemon and Guardromon.

How to befriend Gatomon in Digimon Survive

When answering of Gatomon’s questions, you’ll want to take into consideration its personality. Fans of the series will know Gatomon as a sweet and kind Digimon, so you’ll want to make sure that your answers are nice instead of mean-spirited or rude. However, if you want to want to know the best answers to Gatomon’s questions, here’s what you’ll want to say to it.

Question Best Answer Boy, you’re a tough-lookin’ mug, aren’t ya?! I bet I’d lose if we threw down… Why don’t we find out? Don’t you think every day’s just sooo boring? I’m too busy living. Go on… Try guessing what I think of ya! That I’m funny! Hey, what kinda food do ya like? Veggies all the way. I don’t feel so good… Someone, help…Pffft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha? That was lame! I don’t care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain’t gonna trust no human! I trust you. Next! Whaddaya think’d be a good prank? Pranks are bad!

After getting its bar past 50%, you’ll gain the option to befriend it. Since Gatomon is a Vaccine-Type Digimon, your chances of it joining your party will increase if you have a high Moral Karma stat.