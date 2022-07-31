How to get Guardromon in Digimon Survive

As a Defense Digimon, Guardromon is useful for their ability to take a ton of hits without going down in battle. While its regular attack is pretty modest, Destruction Grenade adds a nice bit of range, as well as some decent earth damage. Not only does Guardromon have a large health pool, but it also has the uncommon advantage of having no elemental weaknesses whatsoever, making it not only tough but also exceptionally versatile.

How to befriend Guardromon

To befriend Guardromon, you need to succeed in a negotiation with one during a battle. The first place we found one was during Part 6 of the story, at the Free Battle location in the Second Island Area. Your goal during this negotiation is to answer a set of questions from Guardromon in a way that makes them sympathize with you. In this case, the best answers are generally the most confrontational options. If you want to skip any guesswork, though, the best answers to each possible question are as follows:

Question Best Answer How do clouds in the sky look to you? I wanna ride one! I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible… And yet fight we must. If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it? With my fists! Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime? Yeah, shame on you! Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it? Not for me, nope. Sometimes you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think? Efficiency is key. What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect? Get annoyed!

Once you answer enough questions correctly, you will have the choice of either asking for items or befriending Guardromon. While the latter option comes with a high chance of failure, there’s a good chance that attempting to negotiate at a later point in the story will result in more favorable odds.