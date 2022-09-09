Obstacles are a normal thing in games like Disney Dreamlight Valley. Not everything is going to be straightforward, and sometimes you need to think outside the box to solve a problem. One of the many obstacles that block your progression is ice rocks. These large rocks look just like their grey counterparts but are far tougher to break through. Here is how you break the ice rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to break the ice rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can break the ice, you first need to welcome Anna and Elsa to Dreamlight Valley. These characters can be found in the Frozen Realm inside Dream Castle after you have unlocked the Forest of Valor. You will need to spend 4,000 Dreamlight to open the realm and meet these characters. If you need help, check out our guide on how to unlock Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once both characters have been brought to the valley, you will get a quest from Elsa called ‘Breaking the Ice.’ During this quest, you will be tasked with collecting ingredients in order to craft a Warmth of Summer potion. You will need the following materials from the following locations to craft it:

Sunflowers – Can be found on Dazzle Beach

Can be found on Dazzle Beach Sugarcane – Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach

Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach Vial of Ocean Water – Interact with the glowing part of the water on Dazzle Beach to obtain

Interact with the glowing part of the water on Dazzle Beach to obtain Garlic – Found in the Forest of Valor

Found in the Forest of Valor Lemons – Can be found in trees around the Forest of Valor

Once you have all of the ingredients, go to a crafting bench and make the Warmth of Summer Potion. Afterward, use the potion from your inventory to coat your Pickaxe with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The potion will heat up your Pickaxe and allow you to break through the ice rocks around the Ice Cavern. Once the quest is complete, the upgrade for your Pickaxe becomes permanent.