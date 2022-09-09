Dreamlight Valley isn’t what it used to be. Character have gone back home to their realms and the Forgetting has set in, making them forget about the valley’s existence. A big part of Disney Dreamlight Valley is finding these characters and returning them to the valley so they can enjoy their lives again. Elsa is just one of the many characters you can find. This guide covers how you can unlock Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like her sister, Anna, Elsa can be found in the Frozen Realm. Before you can access the Frozen Realm, you first need to unlock the Forest of Valor. This will grant you access to the second floor of Dream Castle where the doorway to the Frozen Realm is. Accessing the realm will cost you 4,000 Dreamlight. Once inside, there is a long quest that you must complete for Anna called ‘The Spirits of Nature.’

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the quests in the Frozen Realm, Anna will come to the valley to live. You will need to do a little bit more to unlock Elsa as well and it starts when you get Anna’s Friendship up to level two. Once your relationship with Anna is at Friendship Level two, she will give you a quest called ‘An Icy Invitation.’ During this quest, you are required to craft a new shovel head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The new shovel head will allow you to remove the stumps that block your path in the Forest of Valor, allowing you and Anna to reach the Ice Cavern. Upon reaching the Ice Cavern, Anna will write Elsa a letter and ask you to deliver it. Bring the letter to Elsa in the Frozen Realm and it will complete the quest. The quest that follows will be given to you by Elsa and ends with her returning to the valley.