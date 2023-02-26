There are plenty of tools and structures for you to build to help you survive longer in Sons of the Forest. When you are tired of dealing with pesky cannibalistic foes, build some traps to help deter them away from your camp. The sly swatter trap is perfect for knocking some sense into your foes. It quickly springs up to smack anything that steps on it, giving you a few seconds to come in with an attack. This guide will show you how to build a fly swatter trap in Sons of the Forest.

How to make a fly swatter trap in Sons of the Forest

You will spend a great deal of time gathering the logs necessary to build a nice house on the island and it would be a shame if enemies came and destroyed it. Luckily, your handy guidebook has a few pages on traps that will allow you to get the upper hand on your foes. To make a fly swatter trap, start by opening your guidebook with the B key and then holding the X key to place the book in your left hand. This will bring up the various pre-designed structures you can craft.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the book in your left hand, go to the last tap that shows you all of the traps that you can make. The fly swatter trap is on the last page of the book. Select the trap with the left mouse button and you will see a wireframe of it appear. Place the wireframe where you want around your base just like you would when making a drying rack. Press the left mouse button to place the wireframe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to build stairs in Sons of the Forest

With the frame placed, start gathering the materials required for the fly swatter trap. You will need the following:

10 sticks

3 stones

1 rope

Sticks and stones are found all over the island. You simply need to search the ground for them. You can also get sticks by breaking small trees. Rope can be found in the various camps and wrecks that are scattered all over the island. Once you have the materials, walk up to the frame and press the E key to start placing them. When all the materials are placed, your fly swatter trap will be complete.