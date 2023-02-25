Base building is one of the biggest parts of Sons of the Forest and as such, you will be crafting up a storm mere moments after waking up from the helicopter crash. Thanks to the new crafting system, you can make various building pieces that connect together to form a house that you can call your own. If you want a second story, you will need to build yourself a set of stairs. This guide will show you how to build stairs in Sons of the Forest.

How to make stairs in Sons of the Forest

Base building can be a bit difficult in Sons of the Forest. There are a lot of different log placements that you can do and performing the wrong one will change the design you are going for. Luckily, you are given a guidebook at the start of the game to help you with basic construction. Start by pulling up your guidebook using the B key and flip through the pages until you see the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make stairs, you will need around nine logs. Once you have amassed this collection of trees, pick some up and place one vertically in the ground. This is done by aiming at the ground while holding the log and pressing the right mouse button. You should see the symbol change to a circle. Press the left mouse button to place the log. After this, take a second log and connect it to the top of the vertical one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the two logs in place, take a third one and aim at the bottom of the diagonal log. This will allow you to lift the diagonal log and place another vertical log under it. Now, place two more logs diagonally from the corners in the same direction. This will form the basic frame of the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the frame in place, start using your axe to split the logs in the middle longways. Bring the log halves over to the frame and press the right mouse button. You should see a stair symbol appear in the center of the frame. When this symbol appears, press the left mouse button to place the logs halves in the frame and start creating the steps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep placing log halves until the stairs are complete. You can connect a staircase to the outside of a home to make a second story. Make sure you tell Kelvin to help since it is a lot of work.