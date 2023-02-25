Crafting and base building is a large part of what you will be doing in Sons of the Forest. As you progress through the game, you will collect various materials to build your own base that you can call home. You may even build multiple bases. Every good home needs a few things; a floor, walls, and a roof. Without those, you will be exposed to the elements and the mutant threats on the island. This guide will show you how to build a roof in Sons of the Forest.

How to make a roof in Sons of the Forest

The new crafting system in Sons of the Forest allows you to freely build onto your base at any time. If you feel like expanding by adding a set of stairs to make a second floor, you can as long as you have the right materials. Of course, before you can expand, you need the basics of a home which includes a roof. Before you can make a roof, you need some walls – or at the very least a frame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two types of roofs that you can make in Sons of the Forest; a flat roof or a diagonal roof. Starting off, make your frame by using logs to build walls and a floor. Once you are done, you will need to gather some more logs for the roof. Make sure to have Kelvin or Virginia help you to make it go quicker. Take the logs and split them in half like you would when making a floor. Take the log halves and place them on top of your frame to make a flat roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking to make a diagonal roof, you can do so by building ramps. Start by making a basic frame on top of your home like you would when making a staircase. Once you are done, split some logs in half and use the log halves to create the ramp. Two ramps can serve as a roof but you can also mix in flat roofs to make things look more elaborate. All of this help when building a house in Sons of the Forest.