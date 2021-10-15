How to build a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sorcerers are naturally gifted with spellcasting abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether their power is from a god, demon, or dragon, they are a versatile class able to channel their magic in numerous ways. Many of which can be useful while others may not always end in your favor. We’ll show you how to build a Sorcerer to get the most out of your playthrough.

Subclasses

The Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3 has two subclasses: Wild Magic and Draconic Bloodline. Choosing one really comes down to preference.

Wild Magic Sorcerers gain access to the Tides of Chaos ability at level one. The ability allows them to manipulate fate by gaining advantage on attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws. However, using Tides of Chaos can come with some unfortunate side effects. For instance, you may set the entire party on fire or summon a hostile creature.

Draconic Bloodline Sorcerers have dragon blood running through their veins. Scales become visible on their faces and they can empower spells related to their bloodline. For instance, red dragons increase the damage of fire spells at higher levels. In addition, the subclass gains one extra hit point with every level they gain.

Ability Scores

Sorcerers rely on their Charisma to power their spells and abilities. The second Ability Score you should focus on comes down between Constitution or Dexterity. Like Wizards, Sorcerers are not proficient in armor so increasing either score is beneficial.

Constitution increases the number of hit points you gain per level. Sorcerers roll a d6 when they level up so they aren’t the toughest class around. Choose Constitution as your second Ability Score if you want your Sorcerer to be hardier in battle. Draconic Bloodline Sorcerers have seven hit points at first level before adding points to Constitution.

Raising Dexterity will increase your Armor Class and Sorcerers can be quite easy to hit at lower levels. They can’t wear armor so raising their Dexterity is a great strategiy. Increasing it will make you more difficult to hit, especially if you have the Mirror Image spell. Per Dungeons & Dragons rules, a character’s AC equals 10 + their Dexterity modifier.

Race

Races all increase specific Ability Scores and there are two that increase Charisma: Half-Elf or Tiefling. Choosing either will increase your Charisma by two. Your Sorcerer could walk out of Character Creation with a Charisma score of 17 if you choose a Half-Elf or Tiefling, and add all available points to Charisma.

Skills

There are several skills you should focus on as a Sorcerer. Since Charisma is your highest Ability Score, you can choose from Intimidation, Persuasion, Deception, and Performance.

Background

Choose a background that focuses on using Charisma-based skill checks. The Charlatan, Criminal, Entertainer, Guild Artisan, or Noble would work well.

Sorcerers are great for dealing out damage, helping out party members, and being front and center during conversations. They are a fun class to play, no matter what subclass you choose.