How to build Cannoneers in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

When playing Teamfight Tactics (TFT), you want to build the best teams possible. Well, one really hot team build right now is Revel Cannoneers, an explosive team that relies on a dragon frontline and a board-blazing Corki. If you’re not sure how to make this team succeed in your own games, though, here’s the guide for you.

Cannoneers at Their Core

In the current TFT meta, Cannoneers are some of the most powerful carry units in the game. The core units of the build tend to be Tristana, Jinx, Lulu, and Corki. This way, you get the main Trainer, Revel, and Cannoneer buffs. With the bonus rockets, faster attack speed, and Nomsy helping boost their damage, it makes this build do a lot of damage in a short period of time.

The Best Items

In a Cannoneer build, your most important items are the damage items you put on your Corki. Corki is the most threatening unit on your board, especially late game. He does his best with Guinsoo’s RageBlade, Giantslayer, and Quicksilver. So getting at least two bows as early as possible makes a Corki very happy. Also, while you wait for a Corki to appear in your shop, you can put his items on related champions like Heimerdinger or Senna so they don’t go unused.

If you have the time for tank items, a solid line-up of Gargoyle’s Plate, Warmog’s Armor, and Thornmail are always helpful to make your front line strong.

Leveling and Positioning

Basically, Cannoneers is just one of those builds where you need to level up to a quick 8. While you can build a decently strong early or mid-game team, once you get your Corki and some support units like a dragon front line or a Sona/Bard, that’s when you start evaporating your enemies.

As far as positioning goes, it’s simple. Put your tank unit(s) in front, stick Corki in the back corner surrounded by other units, and place Jinx and Tristana in the opposite corner to draw away fire. If there’s a troublesome assassin (or more than one) you’ll have to change that up. In that case you should bunch everyone in one corner to protect the Corki, but otherwise, the corner formation tends to work best.

How to Build Around Your Carries

Despite what the meta tiers tell you, a Cannoneer build is quite versatile. While you almost always want a Jinx, Tristana, Lulu, and Corki, you don’t always need the exact Revel Cannoneers template. For example, instead of Idas, you could use Shi Oh Yu. This buffs your Mystic trait and also lets you place a jade statue near your Corki, Lulu, and Sona to boost their healing and attack power. Meanwhile, if you get enough Tahm Kenchs to make him a three-star unit, you might just want to use him with another powerful Bruiser as your front line. Another variation on the build is that you could get a bonus Cannoneer trait. Then, you might want to keep a Senna around to get 5 Cannoneer. Because of that, your build might not have as many Mystics or Revels as you expect, but is still powerful. It all depends on what you get in your Augments and what characters show up in your shops.