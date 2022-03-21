How to build NPC merchant houses in Core Keeper

Players venturing alone in Core Keeper might get bored of different mundane and tedious tasks that the game throws at them. However, there are NPC merchants available that players can recruit and build a house for to make the overall journey more enjoyable. These NPCs provide compensation for any valuable items that players obtain and provide much-needed company. That said, there are specific prerequisites that you need to fulfill in order to make them stay in a house built by you.

Slime Merchant, Caveling Merchant, and Spirit Merchant are the three NPC merchants that players can recruit in the game. However, Only the first two can reside in a house, whereas the latter cannot. Regardless, the requisites that players need to fulfill to make a house for Slime and Caveling Merchant are mentioned below:

The walls of the room you build for merchants shouldn’t be bigger than 8×8.

The door should be made of wood.

The room should consist of a bed that the player has never used before.

Apart from the requirements mentioned above, you also need to place individual summoning items for each merchant. To summon the Slime Merchant, you need Slime Oil, whereas to summon Caveling Merchant, you need Mysterious Idol. Once you have built a separate room for both the merchants, place the summoning item on the floor of each room and leave the place for a brief moment. After a while, both the merchant NPC should appear in their respective rooms.