How to build One-Sided Apex in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest’s crafting system is amazing, as you can build multiple structures using different materials. While you won’t need a massive base at the start of the game, you will need to build one after making significant progress. When that happens, you will need to create a One-Sided Apex. In this guide, we’ll explain how to do it.

How to create a One-Sided Apex in Sons of the Forest

The Crafting Book in Sons of the Forest may be amazing, but it still does not tell you how to build a few specific structures. You have to figure out their methods on your own, which can be difficult at times. The same can be said for the One-Sided Apex, as a lot of players are having trouble figuring out how to build it. However, the process isn’t complicated, as it only requires you to gather logs.

By using the One-Sided Apex, you can fill the space between a leaning beam and its supporting beam. This can help give your structure a better appearance. For instance, if you build stairs, the sides will be empty. You can fill these sides up with logs to create a One-Sided Apex. Furthermore, it can also improve the strength of your structures, as cannibals and mutants will find it difficult to destroy them.

To create a One-Sided Apex in Sons of the Forest, you need to gather a total of four logs. We suggest you either use the Modern Axe or Chainsaw to cut down trees, as this will speed up the process. Then, you need to take the log to your structure and look toward the corner of the standing log. Press right-click when you see a white arrow appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to place a total of four logs on the side to fill it up and create a One-Sided Apex. Don’t worry, the game will automatically cut the logs into smaller pieces as you place them.