How to find Leather Jacket in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest has different clothes that you can acquire for your character and companions. These can be found at multiple spots on the map. However, there are a few you must get as soon as possible, and the Leather Jacket is one of them. To help you acquire it, we’re going to talk about how to find the Leather Jacket in Sons of the Forest

Related: Sons of the Forest’s ending, explained

Where to find the Leather Jacket in Sons of the Forest

Unlike most of the other items in the game, the Leather Jacket can be found at two different spots. The first one is a cave, and you can see its exact location in the image below. Just like the cave from where you can find the Shovel, this one is also filled with mutants. Therefore, make sure to prepare in advance by acquiring the Pistol or the Katana. While going through the cave, you need to stay on the right side. After a while, you’ll find a hanging corpse. The jacket be found next to it on the ceiling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t want to explore a cave and fight mutants just for a jacket, then you can make your way to the location seen in the image below. Here, you will find the Leather Jacket on a corpse inside a crashed plane. Don’t worry, there are no enemies nearby, so you can pick up the jacket without going through a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to note that the Leather Jacket isn’t just for cosmetic purposes. Instead, it can help you survive winter. When this season arrives, the cold weather can negatively affect your character. Because of this, you need to keep him warm at all times. The Leather Jacket is perfect for this situation, as it can keep your character warm, just like the Winter Jacket. To equip it, you just need to open your inventory and select it from there.