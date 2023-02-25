In any survival game, you will want to build yourself a solid set of armor to defend yourself against threats. In Sons of the Forest, this armor will help you stay safe from the cannibals and mutants roaming the island. One of the many types of armor you can build is Tech Armor. Luckily, most of the materials needed to craft this armor are pretty easy to find so you shouldn’t have too much trouble with it. This guide will show you how to craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest.

How to make Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Like other armors in the game, you will need to gather materials and craft Tech Armor from scratch. Most of the materials are easy to obtain with one of them being on the more difficult side; Tech Mesh. To make Tech Armor, you will need the following materials:

1 Batteries

1 Wire

1 Duct Tape

1 Circuit Board

1 Tech Mesh

Everything on the list above can be found by searching the many camps that are sprinkled around the island. Most of the camps have containers that can be opened that generally have the items required. It helps if you also have items like the Flashlight to search the many caves since some containers are within them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for the Tech Mesh, you can only make that using a 3D Printer. Luckily, there are multiple of them on the island with the first one being near where the spawn points are. One of the 3D Printer locations is on the western side of the island near the snowy mountains and is indicated by a green blip on the map.

Once you have found a 3D Printer, use it to craft the Tech Mesh. With all of the items on hand, you can combine them in your inventory. The Tech Armor will be created after a short animation and you will strap it to your wrist. Now you will be a bit more protected while you try to build yourself a home.