How to buy FFXIV Fanfest 2023 tickets – Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas ticket details

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival is making its grand return as a live event this year since it was forced to go online after the pandemic. The hype swirling around this year’s event is fueled even more than usual because it is also a celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary. The North American event is being hosted in Las Vegas and will be at an all new venue. Here is everything you need to know about purchasing tickets to the FFXIV Fanfest 2023 in Las Vegas.

How to get tickets to Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest 2023 in Las Vegas

Fans looking to snag tickets to the FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 event in Las Vegas will have to register a spot in the random drawing during the application period running from February 17 to February 25 at 11:59 PM PT. Square Enix is looking to avoid a rush and long ticket queues, so they have opted to make the process a lottery system instead, though this process gives current players a chance to get tickets before they go to general sales.

Players with active Final Fantasy XIV subscriptions who possess a North American Square Enix account simply need to register their desire to purchase via the application form. Once the application period ends, winners will be drawn on Friday, March 3, and will be contacted should they be in the lucky pool. Access codes will be sent via email for winning players to make their purchase, and Square Enix will make sure to provide updates via Twitter.

Tickets will be sold via the Showclix event website and cost $199.99. Players who win will receive a one-time use access code for the website and can purchase up to two tickets during a window of time before they go up for general sale. Tickets grant access to the event and a goodie bag. There is no need to rush if you win, as winners are guaranteed tickets provided they make a purchase during the week-long period. Winners are also not forced to make a purchase should they change their mind.

Following the presale event, the tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:00 AM PT. It is possible that the event sells out during the presale, so it is strongly encouraged that you take advantage of it and not wait for general sales.

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 details

The North American Fanfest event will take place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Stage events include a keynote panel by game director Naoki Yoshida, development panels, and a live concert. Fans are expecting an expansion announcement here as well, so the event is not one to miss.