There are animals on your Island Sanctuary that you can catch and add to your pasture in Final Fantasy XIV. You will want to catch multiple animals roaming around here, and the more you catch, the more resources you can cultivate from them to ensure they have a good life, living alongside you on your private island. Here’s what you need to know about how to capture animals on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Catching animals on your Island Sanctuary

You will unlock the chance to catch animals shortly after you place down your Cropland and seed your first plants. You can now speak with the Creature Comforter, who will construct a Pasture for you, giving you the chance to enter Catch mode. While catching an animal, you will want to ensure you’re using a type of Restraint. A Makeshift Net is the basic one you receive when you first unlock Catch mode. With it, approach any animal you see wandering your animal and attempt to interact with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While in this mode, approach any animal you see wandering around your Island Sanctuary and interact with them. Your character will perform a quick animation, and you will catch the animal, miss and it will not detect your presence, or it will miss and it will scamper away. After the animal scampers away, another will appear shortly after, and you can try again, so long as you have another Restraint available.

There are chances to find rare animals wandering your island. For example, you might encounter a black lamb, which is starkly different from the traditional ones you see wandering around. We recommend exploring your island to see what type of mysterious animals have found their way here.