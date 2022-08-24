The Island Sanctuary is an excellent place to relax in Final Fantasy XIV, giving you a private location to call your own space. You can use this location to harvest multiple resources, spend time wrangling animals, or grow crops. Growing crops might become a fundamental activity for anyone who wants to cultivate resources here and use them on their island or sell them off. This guide covers how to grow crops on Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Growing crops on Island Sanctuary

This will be an activity you unlock as you progress through the visions of your Island Sanctuary. Visions are your guide to completing content and increasing your Sanctuary rank, giving you access to more facilities and buildings to use throughout your time at this location. Growing crops will be the second activity shortly after you build your cabin. Here, you will meet with the Produce Producer, and they will break down the mechanics of how you’re going to grow crops.

Once you unlock this activity, you gain access to the Cropland, where you can plant any seed you collect on your Island Sanctuary. When you’re ready to place down a crop, click the Sow mode on your Islekeep Index and select the type of seed you want to set down. In an empty plot, plant the seed you want to grow, and then switch to the Water mode on your Islekeep index. You will want to water any crops you place in the Cropland to ensure they grow unless it’s rained. They won’t require any water after this happens.

If there’s any seed you want to remove before it’s done growing, you can use the Cull mode in your Islekeep Index to remove the seed and place one down you want to use. This new seed will need to be watered. You review how long a seed will take to grow by hovering over its seed in the Islekeep Index, and you can check up on these plants by visiting their crop locations on your island.