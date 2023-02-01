The shadow Alolan Vulpix is now appearing in Pokémon Go. There’s a chance you can find it while exploring your neighborhood and playing the game, but you need to track it down by seeking it from a specific location. Like many shadow Pokémon, Shadow Alolan Vulpix won’t simply appear in the wild. Instead, you have to take the fight to Team Rocket Grunts and rescue it from them. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a shadow Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Go.

Where to find a shadow Alolan Vulpix in Pokémon Go

Not every Team Rocket Grunt will have the same Pokémon roster. Each Team Rocket Grunt has a variety of Pokémon they will use against you, and only a handful are available for you to rescue. If you want to catch a shadow Alolan Vulpix, fight against the Team Rocket Grunt that uses Ice-type Pokémon. However, these characters don’t tell you what Pokémon they will use or what shadow Pokémon you can rescue from them. It all comes down to their dialogue.

Related: All Giovanni weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go for February 2023

The Ice-type Team Rocket Grunt will say, “You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.” If the Grunt you’re about to battle does not use this phrase, you can expect to fight against a different team of shadow Pokémon than the ones you want to fight. It’s also important to note that even if the Team Rocket Grunt uses this phrase, they might not use an Alolan Vulpix. The Alolan Vulpix will be the first Pokémon they use in battle and has a good chance of being the shadow Pokémon you can rescue. Alternatively, you might battle against Swinub or Alolan Sandshrew as the first Pokémon.

After defeating the Team Rocket Grunt member who uses the Alolan Vulpix, there’s a good chance you can catch it and add it to your team. It’s a Pokémon we highly recommend and one you should use in the Great League.