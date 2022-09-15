How to catch Glittering Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of different creatures and objects that you will be requested to find as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. While many of these items can be found easily, others are a little difficult to get your hands on. One of the most elusive creatures in the valley is the Glittering Herring. Unlike other creatures, this one can only be found in one way. Here is how you can catch the Glittering Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the Glittering Herring

There are some creatures in Disney Dreamlight Valley that are a bit rarer than others. For instance, the Fugu is a rare fish that can only be found on Dazzle Beach. To make things more difficult, the fish can also only be found during an in-game thunderstorm. Similar to the Fugu, you can only catch the Glittering Herring during a specific time; rain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elsa will ask you to obtain this fish for her during the quest called “What Feels Like Home.” She will let you know that the Glittering Herring is only able to be found in the Glade of Trust whenever the valley is experiencing a rainy day. There is a difference between rain and thunderstorms. A rainy day brings moderate rain continuously. Thunderstorms bring heavy rain and lightning.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the next rainy day, go to the Glade of Trust and start fishing the orange nodes. These are the ones that are the most likely to produce a Glittering Herring, but they also have a good chance of producing Lobster instead. You can also bring a resident assigned to the fishing role to increase your odds of getting one of these rare fish.