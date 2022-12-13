There are a handful of challenges for you to complete in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event, including the Caught a Cold challenge. Here, you will need to watch six snowballs during the Snowball Deathmatch game. You need to do this before the Winter Wonderland 2022 event runs out, which means jumping into the exclusive game mode with your friends. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Caught a Cold challenge in Overwatch 2.

How to do the Caught a Cold challenge in Overwatch 2

The only way for you to work through the Caught a Cold challenge is by playing the Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2. You can find this game mode under the Arcade category, which will be available in the Winter Brawls section. You can play this game mode until January 4, 2023.

Related: How to complete the Warmhearted challenge in Overwatch 2

The Caught a Cold challenge requires catching snowballs while playing the Snowball Deathmatch game mode. The only character available in this game mode will be Mei, so hopefully, you’re comfortable with playing as her, even for a limited time. Each player only has three snowballs on them, but you can reload at any snow piles you find on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You go about catching a snowball by pressing the V button while playing as Mei. You must time it perfectly before your enemy hits you with a snowball. Some players are at telegraphing that they’re about to hit you with a snowball than others, but it all comes down to practice and catching the snowball at the right time. If you catch the snowball, it counts as a reload if you have an empty snowball slot on your Mei.