How to change arrows in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, finding your first bow is an exciting moment. Finally, you can take down your enemies with some finesse, instead of wildly flailing at them with pieces of broken furniture. And the moment you obtain your first set of special arrows is almost as exciting. At least it would be if the game actually told you how to use them.

When regular arrows just aren’t doing the job… (screenshot by Gamepur)

To change arrows in Dying Light 2 Stay Human when you’re playing with a controller, press and hold right on the D-pad, then select your bow using the right stick. If your bow is not available, then you need to go into your inventory and make it one of your four selected weapons. Now, with right on the D-pad still held down, use L1/LB and R1/RB to scroll back and forth along the list of ammo types: arrows, shock arrows, fire arrows, toxic arrows, exploding arrows, lacerating arrows, and infected arrows. The number displayed on each arrow icon tells you how many of that type of arrow you have.

…switch to something with more shock value… (screenshot by Gamepur)

To change arrows in Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC when using a mouse and keyboard, do the same as above, only hold 3 instead of right on the D-pad, and scroll along the list of arrow types using Q and E.