How to change class in Fire Emblem Engage

There are dozens of beginner and advanced classes in Fire Emblem Engage. However, the game never explains how you are supposed to change your class, and the UI is relatively unhelpful. Changing classes is supposed to be one of the core mechanics of the game, but you can’t do it if you don’t know how. So, here is how you can change your class in Fire Emblem Engage.

Changing the class of your characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is how you change your class in Fire Emblem Engage:

Press “+” to open the menu in Somniel or the World Map. Open the Inventory. Select the character you want to change the class of. Go down to the last option and open “Change Class.”

In this menu, you will find all the available classes in Fire Emblem Engage. More than 90% of them will probably be locked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two types of classes: base and advanced. To unlock a base class, all you need to do is have the weapon proficiency for that class and a Second Seal.

For example, to become a Sword Fighter, you will need to have a B rank proficiency in the sword.

Related: Can you change your character appearance in Fire Emblem Engage? Answered

To unlock an advanced class you will need to meet three requirements:

Have at least level 10 in the base class that evolves into the advanced class.

Have the required proficiencies.

Have a Master Seal.

If you have played through the story, you have obtained a few Master Seals along the way, so, at least for a few characters, changing classes shouldn’t be a problem.

If you meet all of these requirements, just click on the class in the “Change Class” menu, select again to “Change Class,” and you are done. You have changed your character’s class.