How to change outfits in Genshin Impact

After much patience and waiting, outfits have finally arrived in Genshin Impact, giving players a way to get some skins for their characters. At the moment, the outfits are limited, but we do expect more to come to the game in the future.

If anything, it is surprising that it has taken this long for outfits to arrive in the game, as the community has been clamoring for them for some time now. So far, it looks like outfits will be arriving as part of special events to add a bit more depth to the occasion, which sounds great.

How to change outfits

Changing outfits is quite simply, all you need to do is open the character screen, select the charter you wish to change outfit for, then open the Dressing Room by hitting the prompted button in the bottom corner. On PlayStation, this is done by hitting the R3 button, but it will vary from platform to platform.

One the next screen you will have the choice of picking between Gliders and Outfits, as long as the character has alternate outfits to change into.

How to get all alternate outfits in Genshin Impact.

At the moment, the additional outfits are limited to just two character, and both are theme summer outfits.

As more outfits are added to the game, we will be expanding the above list. As of the 1.6 update, there are only two outfits in the game.