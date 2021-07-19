How to change the camera angle in F1 2021

Camera angles in any racing games are important. The right camera angle not only allow the user to see what’s in front, but also the action that’s to the left and right of the car. So, how can you change the camera angle in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do, plus our recommendations.

To change the camera angle, you will need to be racing in one of F1 2021’s game modes. Now, once you’ve done that, press Pause and go into the Menu. Upon doing that, go to the Camera setting, and you should be able to change the different angles from here.

There are a number of options available. These range from the traditional TV Pod that points directly in front of your vehicle, to a Far Chase angle that pans out much farther and gives you a wider glimpse of what’s in front, plus what’s going on to the left and right of your car.

We recommend going with the TV Pod, just because it’s much simpler to focus on the action in front. You rarely should look behind you during a race, but you definitely need to know what’s going on in front of your car. However, if you play other racing games and like the wider views, then go with the Near Chase or Far Chase setting.