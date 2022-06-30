How to change the camera angle in F1 22

Camera angles are incredibly important in racing games, as most people want to be able to see everything that is in front of them, in order to react quickly. On the other hand, it might also help to be able to see what is to one’s left or right, as well as what is behind the vehicle. In F1 22, players have the option to customize what camera angle is shown on the screen during a race.

So, how can you change the camera angle in F1 22? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

How to change F1 22 camera angle

To change the camera angle in F1 22, players will need to enter the Pause menu. This can be done by pressing either the Menu button (for Xbox), or the Options button (for PlayStation) during any race in the game.

Related: How to use Photo mode and take photos in F1 22

From here, you will be able to scroll through the different options laid out in the Pause menu, but do not select the ‘Settings’ option. This is not where the camera angle settings can be found. Instead, focus your attention on the ‘Camera’ option that is in the Pause menu. Here, players can mess around with the different camera angle options that can be selected in F1 22.

Among the different camera angle options that can be found in F1 22 include the TV Pod and TV Pod Offset, both of which show what is in front of your vehicle. Other options include Near and Far Chase angles that give a wider view of the action, and Cockpit and Nose options that lock in right on what is front of the vehicle. Choose the one that allows you to see the best.