How to change the language in FIFA 22

Traditional football is an international sport, as it’s played across all continents and played by people who speak many different languages. FIFA 22 offers support for many languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Dutch, among others. That shouldn’t be much of a shock for football fans. However, you might be in a situation where you need to change the language for some reason. Or, the default language setting has changed, and you might need help setting back to what it was in the past.

If you need to change the language setting in FIFA 22, here’s how you can do just that.

Upon starting up the game for the first time, the title will prompt you to choose a language. Here, you can select either your native language, or the language you are comfortable using in this game.

If you need to change the language again for some reason, or it has changed inexplicably, you can modify this setting at the Main Menu. Select Customise at the Main Menu, and then, select Settings.

Go over to the Game Settings option, but don’t select it. Instead, use the right stick or right analog stick and flick it over to the right. This will reveal the Language Select option. Press A/X, and then scroll through the different languages using the left or left analog stick.