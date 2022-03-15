How to change the name of your organization in Grand Theft Auto Online

Organizations in Grand Theft Auto Online have become an essential part of the experience for players looking to see all of the latest updates the game has to offer. When a CEO sets up their organization and hires some associates, they essentially act as a gang and go up against anyone else on the server. The first time you set up your organization, you will name it, but changing that name is not very straightforward for the next time. Here is how to change your organization’s name in Grand Theft Auto Online.

To rename your organization in Grand Theft Auto Online, pull up your phone and open the Internet app. On the front page, select Dynasty 8 Executive. Find your office on the map and select Renovate. This will take you to the original page that lets you choose all the customization options for your organization’s office. Among these choices is the Organization Name tab.

Keep in mind, though, that if you change any part of the name, even as simple as changing a single character, it will cost you $250,000 to save that change. That can be quite a significant hit for anyone with not much in the bank, but as long as you have the money, you can change your organization’s name as many times as you want.