How to change your name in Call of Duty: Mobile

Regrettable usernames happen to everyone. Maybe it’s something embarrassing that you’ve outgrown, references a name you no longer go by, or just seems boring to you now. Whatever the reason for wanting to change a username, more and more games are giving players the option to do so. Call of Duty: Mobile is no exception. You can change your name easily, though there’s a major downside to the process that might deter some players.

While many games will let players change their name as often as they want or for free, Call of Duty: Mobile has a temporary limit on name changes, and you’ll need to spend real-world money in order to do so. Changing your Call of Duty: Mobile name can only be done once every three days and costs 500 COD Points, which can only be bought through the in-game store.

You first need to purchase a Rename Card with the 500 COD Points. Then, select your name at the top of the main screen. Tap over to your Player Profile and select the edit icon next to your name. Enter the new name you want and confirm it by clicking Change. You’ll now have successfully changed your display name. If you don’t yet have a Rename Card, you’ll get a prompt allowing you to buy one.