How to change your name in Omega Strikers

When you play a lot of online games, things like your skins, tags, and username are the way you express yourself. As you dive into your Omega Strikers adventure, you want to have the right name. But if you make the wrong choice the first time around, can you fix it?

Can you change your name in Omega Strikers?

The short answer is no, you can’t change your name in Omega Strikers. If you create an account, as long as the name passes through their censor filter, you’re immediately taken to their terms and agreements and sent straight into the game. If you’re just checking if a name is available, you could accidentally lock yourself into a name you don’t love. No one likes having that one username that gets mocked every time you and your friends make a lobby.

What options do you have if you want to change your name?

While the game has no name change feature yet, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. If you haven’t invested in too many of the best buyable characters, you could just create a new account with a name you like better.

Another option is going to the Omega Strikers Discord and putting in a ticket to request a name change. Of course, name changes aren’t as high of a priority to the devs, so be prepared for a slow response, if you get one at all. They do have to keep ranked running and get the game on consoles first.

If you’re patient and can stomach the goofy, silly, or boring name you picked on your first try, just wait until they add a name-changing feature into the game. It’s a common addition in multiplayer games, so like a practice mode, it just might take a bit more time.