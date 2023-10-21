How To Check Earth’s Day & Night Cycle In Warframe

Earth’s day and night cycle can have a surprising impact on a player’s session in Warframe. They’d do well to keep an eye on it if they want to make the most of their time.

Just like in real life, Warframe’s version of Earth has a day and night cycle, and it impacts the ability to farm certain resources. While we mainly worry about crops, Warframe players need to think about what time of day it is on Earth to maximize their ability to pick up certain resources, such as those required to make Apothics.

How to Check the Earth’s Day and Night Cycle in Warframe

The easiest way to check Earth’s day and night cycle is to open the Navigation screen in Warframe, select the Earth, and hover over a few of the nodes. While not all of them will show the time of day, many others do and will give players an indication of when night or day is coming. See the above image for an example.

This wasn’t possible for a long time in Warframe and ended up being a quality-of-life improvement from Digital Extremes that transformed the way we and many other players farm resources.

To see the exact time of day once they land on Earth, players can load up the map for their location and see Earth’s day and night cycle in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. This is a feature most new players won’t understand, but it’s imperative for working towards longer goals like crafting specific Warframes.

Another great way to check Earth’s day and night cycle is using Warframe Hub. This website has several timers and tracks in-game news and bounty cycles. It’s a really useful tool that we pull up every time we play the game because we rely on it so heavily.

Why to Check the Earth’s Day and Night Cycle in Warframe

The reason Warframe players will want to check up on the Earth’s day and night cycle is, as we’ve mentioned, for farming. Certain plants can only be found during specific times of day on Earth. This makes farming those resources tricky because there’s no point loading up a mission to grab some if it’s not the right time of day.

Of course, Earth is home to many resources for players to farm, so even if it’s the wrong time of day, players can grab some Kubrow Collar while they wait. It’s even possible to farm Neurodes on the planet, so there’s plenty to do.

Is the Cetus Day and Night Cycle the Same as Earth’s in Warframe

No, Cetus’ day and night cycle is separate from Earth’s despite their proximity. The Cetus cycle only applies to Cetus and the Plains of Eidolon. Earth’s day and night cycle on the other hand, applies to the rest of Earth and all its other nodes.

However, Cetus’ day and night cycle is actually pretty close to the Earth’s. For example, when checking while writing this article, Cetus’ day ended in 1 hour, and the Earth’s day ended in 2 hours, so there’s not much of a difference.

All Plant Resources Players Can Find on Earth in Warframe

There is a range of plants for players to collect on Earth in Warframe. We’ve listed all of them, the time of day they appear, and which Apothics they are used to make below.

Nightfall Apothic

Dusklight Sarracenia is in the swampy waters of the Grineer Shipyard Missions. (Ceres)

Moonlight Dragonlilies is at nighttime in Grineer Forest missions. (Earth)

Sunlight Threshcones is during the daytime in Grineer Forest missions. (Earth)

Twilight Apothic

Moonlight Jadeleaf spawns during the nighttime on Grineer Forest missions. (Earth)

Ruk’s Claw generates on the Grineer Settlement tilesets on Mars.

Lunar Pitcher spawns on the Orokin Moon tilesets on Lua.

Sunrise Apothic