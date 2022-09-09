How to claim Founder’s Pack Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free-to-play when it fully releases in 2023, but the game is now in early access. You can get early access to the game if you purchase a Founder’s Pack. Founder’s Packs are small collections of exclusive cosmetic items, free Moonstones, and other rewards. The contents of a Founder’s Pack are not automatically available to you as soon as you boot up the game. You need to play through the game a little bit before you can claim your Founder’s Pack.

Related: How to fix Game Initialization Error 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to claim your Founder’s Pack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your Founder’s Pack can be claimed in your mailbox at your house. But you first need to have your own home before you can open your mailbox, and to get your house, you need to play through the opening moments of the game. After creating your Avatar and watching the opening cutscene, you will go through a small tutorial mission with Merlin. Merlin wants you to clear out some Night Thorns, and while completing the quest, you get to explore the area you’ll be calling home. It won’t take long for you to get to your house, and your mailbox will be outside your door.

Interact with the mailbox with your action button, and a message that reads “Founder’s Pack” will pop up. The message will contain all the bonuses from whatever edition of the Founder’s Pack you bought, including Moonstone and the cosmetics. Players who log in during the first two weeks will also get rewarded with two exclusive cosmetics.

There are three editions of the Founder’s Pack you can purchase – Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate.

The Standard Founder’s Pack costs $29.99/£24.99 and comes with three Design Motifs, two decor items, and 8,000 Moonstones.

The Deluxe Edtion costs $49.99/£41.77 and includes all standard edition cosmetic items, plus more Design Motifs, more decor items, the Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion, four wearable items for the Celestial Sea Turtle, Deluxe Jersey headband, Mick Mouse donut headband, and 14,500 Moonstones.

The Ultimate Edition costs $69.99/£58.49 and includes all the cosmetics from the previous two editions, plus the Regal Fox animal companion, four wearable items for the Regal Fox, even more decor items, three Design Motifs, and 20,000 Moonstones.

The Founder’s Packs are only available for a limited time. If you own Microsoft’s Gamepass, you automatically gain the Standard Founder’s Pack, giving you early access to the game out the gate.