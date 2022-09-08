How to fix Game Initialization Error 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like many live service games, Disney Dreamlight Valley is familiar with error messages. Live service games rely so much on online servers working correctly, which can’t always be a guarantee. Bugs and glitches are also always falling into the cracks of titles, making them unavoidable in several cases. One notoriously little bug plaguing Dreamlight Valley is the Initialization Error #7 message. This specific error message is tied to a vital buff players like to use in the game.

Related: How to unlock Wall-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to avoid Game Initialization Error 7 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Game Initialization Error #7 is an error message that prevents you from loading Dreamligh Valley. You’ll likely come across Error #7 if you quit the game while the “Well Fed” buff is still active. The “Well Fed” buff is when your blue energy bar starts sparkling with glittery gold. As long as your blue bar is sparkling, your movement speed in the game will increase by 15%.

To activate “Well Fed,” you need to feed your character while they are low on energy. “Well Fed” was useful for players because the game currently has no sprint button, making “Well Fed” the best way to boost the speed of your character. However, to avoid getting Error 7, we recommend not using “Well Fed” until the developers fix the problem. If you use the “Well Fed” buff, make sure to deplete it before you exit the game. Once your blue bar stops sparkling, the buff is no longer in effect.

How to fix Game Initialization Error 7

The social media accounts for Dreamlight Valley have acknowledged Error 7 and reported that the error will get fixed in the next update, which will roll out sometime next week. Players in Australia and New Zealand claim to be getting the error more commonly than in the rest of the world. Some Australian and New Zealand players report that changing the timezone rids the Error 7 message. If you’re not from Australia or New Zealand but are seeing the error message, try uninstalling and reinstalling your game. If that still doesn’t work, you wait for next week’s update.