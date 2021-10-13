How to clear Reward panels in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, you need to complete reward panels to unlock various rewards. 271 panels are spread out among different nine different boards, one for each chapter. By completing all the reward panels to a board, you will not only unlock a beautiful shot from the Demon Slayer anime, but you will get a ton of unlocks for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These reward panels include stages, characters, different attire, music, and profile pictures that can be used for your online Slayer ID. If you’re wondering how to unlock something, you can hover over that panel, and the game will tell you the unlock condition. These unlock conditions can be as simple as viewing a memory fragment to getting an S rank on a chapter.

Alternatively, if you find yourself struggling to fulfill an unlock condition, you can use Kimetsu Points. The amount of points required for a panel varies from as little as 300 points for a quote or profile picture to as expensive as 4000 points for a character. We recommend using your Kimetsu points only if you’re having a hard time unlocking a panel. While it is tempting to use 4000 points to unlock your favorite character right off the bat, most of the characters, except for the Academy alternatives, are unlocked by going through the story.