How to Clear UTTU Stage 30 (Giant Eagle) in Reverse 1999

If you find yourself slamming your keyboard in frustration against Giant Eagle, the boss of UTTU Stage 30 in Reverse 1999, know that you’re not alone.

After banging my head against the wall a few times (the specifics will not be shared to preserve my dignity), I stumbled upon a strategy that made beating Giant Eagle a walk in the park. In this guide, I’ll spill the secrets on how to build the best steam and design the best strategy to beat UTTU Stage 30 in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999: UTTU Stage 30, the Giant Eagle Overview

Giant Eagle is a beastly boss just because she heals to full health at the start of each turn. However, there’s a method to the madness.

The key lies in a subtle detail: the “Takes Damage xN” text that pops up after each attack, with ‘N’ incrementing. With each hit, the damage multiplier increases, which essentially paves the way for an explosive counterattack. The dance should go like this: hit, heal, and then unleash hell when the multiplier is ripe.

Best Team Composition to Beat UTTU Stage 30

I succeeded with Melania, the damage queen, equipped with fame cards stacking damage after each action. Melania’s increasing damage with each Ultimate adds the cherry on top, but she’s not a must-have character. I’ve also seen plenty of people beat this stage without her, but the point is you need a solid DPS. Here are a couple of suggestions: Regulus or Leilani.

If you’re lucky enough to have Pickles, bring him along. Otherwise, characters like Voyager and Layla are solid alternatives to bring a more versatile character who can also deal damage.

A bit of healing and debuffing with characters like Sonetto or Bkornblume helps maintain the dance’s rhythm. It’ll definitely help you stay ahead of Giant Eagle’s relentless onslaught.

Even with a team as deadly as this one, don’t expect to blitzkrieg your way through; it’s a calculated dance.

How to Beat UTTU Stage 30 in Reverse 1999

Remember, it’s not about brute force but a dance with calculated moves. Giant Eagle may heal, but she’s not invincible — she just needs a taste of her own medicine. The “Takes Damage xN” revelation hit me like a lightning bolt.

Instead of desperately trying to deplete Giant Eagle’s health, I embraced the rhythm of the battle. The magic number should be 19x, but if you get a higher one, even better. When the multiplier hit this sweet spot, I made sure all four of my characters were geared up for a synchronized ultimate onslaught. Melania, with her damage-scaling Ultimates, became my ace in the hole.

The key is patience, strategy, and unleashing your power when the moment is just right.