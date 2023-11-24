How to Complete The Puppy and The Hippie Event in Reverse 1999

Pickles joined Reverse 1999 in full force with his event named The Puppy and the Hippie. As cool as it’d be to chill with APPLe, Diggers, and Pickles philosophizing on a field, the event’s about cracking puzzles.

In short, the puzzles are sometimes about moving Pickles, APPLe, and Diggers from the starting tile to the goal tile without getting caught by the moving guards. This is easier said than done since yours determines the guards’ movement. The first few puzzles had me scratching my head, and just when I thought I had gotten the hang of it, Reverse 1999 throws in the Flyer mechanic, which requires you to pick up this object before you reach the Goal tile. In this guide, I’ve outlined step-by-step instructions on completing every The Puppy and The Hippie puzzle in Reverse 1999.

How to Complete A Warm Call in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles to the third tile to the left. Take a step back to the second tile. Advance to the row before the next soldier and stand on the leftmost tile. Move to the tile to the right to get past him. Stand on the rightmost tile to throw off the guard, then move Pickles to the row that leads to the Goal.

How to Complete A Floating APPLe Pie in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles to the tile to their left. This is a bait that can distract enemies. Throw the bait to the tile directly below Pickles while moving right and upward. Then, select APPLe and move upward twice, then right twice. Step back to throw off the guard, then go right and upward again. The path to the Goal should be clear now.

How to Complete Relativity of Misunderstanding in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles to the right, take a step back to throw off the guard, and then try again to walk past the first and second guards. In the row before the third guard, take a left once, step back, and then walk forward to pick up the bait while remaining unnoticed. Throw the bait to the leftmost tile and jump two tiles to the right. Head one tile to the right and back to the left to throw off the guard. Once again, head one tile tile to the right, then twice to the left. Finally, take one step back to the right and back to the left. Now, the path should be clear to reach the Goal.

How to Complete Bubble Crash in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles one tile upward and move Diggers one tile to the right. Move both Pickles and Diggers one tile to the right. Throw Diggers’ bait to the lower left. Move Pickles to the right and Diggers to the left. Move Pickles to the right once more, and direct Diggers to the left and downward. Before Diggers reaches the bottom row, move Pickles to the left and downward twice so he’s two rows above Diggers. Lead Diggers to the Goal tile. Move Pickles one tile upward, then lead him to the Goal tile.

How to Complete Best Partners in Reverse 1999

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move pickles to the tile downward and throw the bait to the tile below them. Move APPLe to the right twice and upward until they grab the bait. Throw the bait to the tile below APPLe and direct them to the Goal tile. Move Pickles upward until reaching the Goal tile.

How to Complete All The Extras in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Diggers to the left, upward, and thrice to the left to reach the left side of the puzzle. Jump upwards twice and once to the left to grab the bait. Throw the bait to Diggers’ left. Direct Diggers to the Cruise Flyer in the upper left corner. Move Diggers downward twice and then to the right. Jump downward, to the right, downward, and then to the right again. Move Diggers to the right and upward to grab the bait. Throw the bait to the upper left corner and move upward and to the right. Move to the left to throw the guard off, head upward to the top row, and then stick to the right to reach the Goal Tile.

How to Complete The Art of Evacuation in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Diggers upward until they reach the top corner of the puzzle. Jump to the left thrice and downward once. Move to the left thrice, downward, and again to the left. This clears the path to the Cruise Flyer. Head upward twice, step back, and then try again. Step to the right and upward twice. Step to the right, then backward to the left and upward. Trail the guard to the right and then move upward to reach the Goal.

How to Complete A Shoe Left Behind in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles upward and then Diggers upward once. Switch back to Pickles and move them upward once more. Switch to Diggers and move them to the right. Switch to Pickles and move them upward thrice. Throw the bait to Pickles’s left and move Pickles to the tile before Goal. Move Diggers upward thrice. Then, jump with Diggers to the right twice. Move Pickles to the Goal and have Diggers follow him right after.

How to Complete A Planner with No Plan in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles to the left and Diggers upward and to the right. Move Pickles to the left once again and grab the bait above Diggers. Throw it to their left. Direct Pickles to the right to throw off the guard, then tail the guard by moving upward once and to the left twice. Jump upward with Pickles and throw the bait to Pickles’s right. Then, move upward twice with Pickles. Switch to Diggers and move downward. Then switch back to Pickles and head all the way to the Goal. Then, Diggers moves to the left twice and directs them to the Goal.

How to Complete Bouncy Ball in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Diggers upward, then move Pickles upward. Move Diggers upward twice, then twice to the left to grab the bait. Throw the bait to Digger’s bottom right corner. Then, move Diggers to the right and then back to the left to cause the guards to move. Switch to Pickles and move upward and to the left to grab the Flyer Fragment. Move Pickles to the right and upward once. Switch to Diggers and jump downward and to the left twice. Direct Pickles straight to the Goal and then follow the same path with Diggers.

How to Complete Transfer Ceremony in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles upward twice to grab the bait. Throw the bait to Pickles’ right. Move Diggers downward and direct them to the Goal. Move Pickles downward and then upwards to throw the guard off. Then, keep moving upward and left until you reach the Goal.

How to Complete Living The Past Again in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Diggers twice to the left and once upward. Then, keep jumping left until Diggers reaches the leftmost side of the puzzle. Move Diggers upward twice, then left, upward, and left. Stick to the left until Diggers reaches the rightmost side of the puzzle. Then, just lead them to the Goal tile.

How to Complete Plan of Escape in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visual Reference Steps to complete Move Pickles to the right once, then move Diggers to the right once. Again, move Pickles to the right and Diggers back to the left. Move Diggers downward twice. Then, jump with Diggers to the left and downward, and then direct them to the Goal. Switch to Pickles and move to the right and upward to throw off the guards. Move Pickles downward twice and do a circle to the left until they face toward the right. Move upward and downward, and head to the right twice. Jump downward thrice. Take a left, move downward, and then lead Pickles to the Goal tile.

How to Complete Going Home Alone in Reverse 1999

Screenshot by Gamepur