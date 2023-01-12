Latest NBA 2K23 ratings update includes boost for former cover athlete

Just a day before the basketball title heads into Season 4, NBA 2K23 has released a new roster update that sees several hoopers’ ratings adjusted. However, as this is the first to come in 2023, players can expect to see major improvements from some potential MVP candidates. For one, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic once again inches closer to the coveted 99 overall max rating, but one former NBA 2K cover athlete is right there with him.

With the release of update 1.12, developer Visual Concept’s latest ratings update for NBA 2K23 sees both Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic dawn an impressive 97 overall rating. The patch has also been generous to a number of All-Star quality performers, slightly upping the ratings of Shai -Gilgeous Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, and Kings Forward Domantas Sabonis.

Of course, as these updates stay to true to real life’s action, some ballers have taken a dip due to their lackluster play in the 2022-2023 campaign. After the Phoenix Suns cold streak in recent months, point guard Chris Paul’s overall rating has dropped to 86. Numerous Toronto Raptor standouts have also been penalized, with both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet seeing their overall ratings dropping to 88 and 83, respectively.

Despite the update being a welcomed way to close out the game’s third season, there is still plenty to see in 2K23 once Season 4 releases on January 13. A new Courtside Report blog post has detailed that those jumping into The City will soon be able to unlock a drone, which is said to have warping abilities for fast travel. In addition, the game’s main menu now hosts a brand new mode, as the Eras Quick Play option has been added ahead of the season.