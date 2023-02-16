How to collect Lucky Cats in Forza Horizon 5

In addition to another stone lantern hunt, the Forza Horizon 5 team have tasked drivers with finding an addition set of objects for the third week of the Japanese Automotive playlist. Users must claim a number of Lucky Cats in order to complete the collectibles challenge for the week. So, where can these Lucky Cats be found in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

Lucky Cats in Forza Horizon 5

If you’ve paid attention to the stone lantern challenges for the first two weeks of the Japanese Automotive playlist, one should have noticed a white cat collectible next to the lanterns. That is what the Lucky Cat collectible looks like in Forza Horizon 5.

Now, Lucky Cats for the Winter challenge can be found in Aerodromo En La Selva — the same location where the stone lanterns can be found on the week of February 16. And, there are a lot of them strewn around the abandoned airport.

If you don’t want to waste time driving around looking for these cats, we’ve done the work for you. Here’s a look at where Cats can be found in Aerodromo En La Selva, indicated by the black dots on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that some of these Lucky Cats are in tough-to-reach destinations. Several are on top of some of the broken-down airplane in La Selva, so tread carefully if attempting to claim those cats.

Users must collect eight Lucky Cats in order to complete the challenge in the Winter playlist. To collect one, just drive right through it. One will know when a cat is collected when an audible ‘Meow’ is heard.