Forza Horizon 5: How to find the stone lanterns at Aerodromo En La Selva

It’s that time once again in Forza Horizon 5. For the third week in a row, Forza players have been tasked with finding special stone lanterns, as part of the Weekly playlist. The winter season is set to bring players to Aerodromo En La Selva, found in the southern part of the map in Forza Horizon 5. So, where can these stone lanterns be exactly found in Mexico. We can help with that, so let’s take a look at the exact location that one can find these objects.

The stone lanterns at Aerodromo En La Selva

For the third week of the Japanese Automotive playlist, Forza players were tasked with looking for stone lanterns. The first week weeks sent players to ‘Ek Balam and Cascadas de Agua Azul, Now users must heat to Aerodromo En La Selva, a deserted airport in the Horizon 5 map. This destination is home to a number of different quests, including the Jungle Expedition and the Donut Media story.

Now, the stone lanterns are luckily not buried within the wildlife that engulf the airport. Instead, it be found right off the air strip. Here’s a look at where the lanterns can be found, indicated by the cursor on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this week, users must head to this location with either a Subaru or Mitsubishi vehicle. Then, take a picture by the lanterns to collect the three points. We should also note this location also features a number of Lucky Cats, which need to be found for a separate challenge in the Winter playlist.