Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive Winter Playlist – How to complete Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

We’re into the third week of the Japanese Automotive playlist, as it’s now winter in Forza Horizon 5. As with any new week, the change in seasons means new playlist challenges and rewards. With that said, let’s take a look at it all, including the Photo and Collectibles challenges for this week.

Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?

All Weekly playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A

Earn six Stars at Danger Signs in Spirit R Type A

Win a Street Race in Sprint R Type A

Earn six Stars at Drift Zones in Sprint R Type A

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Complete a Horizon Tour

Win a Dirt Race in any Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution upgraded to S1 Class

Complete a Challenge Card in Freeroam

Earn five Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera

Take a picture of another vehicle

Win a Road Race in the 2017 Acura NSX

Smash 10 Cacti in any vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Circuit Control” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1990 Mazda RX-7)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1990 Mazda RX-7) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and Clothing reward)

(rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and Clothing reward) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are Acura Integra, Subaru BRZ, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

(rewards are Acura Integra, Subaru BRZ, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total)) Horizon Tour – Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Subaru or Mitsubishi next to the stone lanterns at Aerodromo en La Selva (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph any Subaru or Mitsubishi next to the stone lanterns at Aerodromo en La Selva (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Nissan Titan and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better (rewards are Nissan Titan and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Collect eight Lucky Cats in Aerodromo en La Selva (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 3 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Plaza Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Mitsubishi GTO and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Galant VR-4. 40 points will yield the Toyota AT37.

This playlist is set to end on February 23.