There is plenty to do in the world of Hogwarts Legacy such as hunting for treasure, defeating dark wizards, and helping your friends. As you progress through the game, you will be given plenty of side quests to complete with most of them coming from your fellow classmates and the townsfolk of Hogsfield. One such quest comes from Sirona. She wants to you to collect some letters and help Dorothy Sprottle. This guide will show you how to complete A Friend in Deed in Hogwarts Legacy.

A Friend in Deed walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can complete this quest, you will need to complete the story mission involving Sirona and attend your first beasts class. Once you know how to find beasts and capture them, go talk to Sirona at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. You should remember the area from the start of the game when you first meet Sirona.

After speaking to Sirona, you will need to make your way to Upper Hogsfield to the north of Hogsmeade. Once there, locate Dorothy Sprottle. She is typically standing in front of her home attending to her garden. Dorothy is in need of some Horklumps. If you happen to have them on you, you can complete this part of the quest immediately by giving them to her. If not, you can collect them as you search for Sirona’s letters.

Dorothy will tell you about a cavern where you can find the letters. Follow the marker to where the cavern is. You will need to fight some dark wizards once you get there so be prepared. Once they are defeated, head into the cavern. Inside the cavern, start by progressing forward until you find the body of water. You can take the right path or go across the water. Use the Depulso spell on the rocks across the water to break open the wall and reveal a room with two chests. Be careful of the Devil’s Snare in the room as well.

Continue up the right path and jump the gap. Take the path on the right when it splits to find another chest. Follow the path on the left to find a wooden wall blocking your path. Cast Incendio on the wood to weaken it and then hit it with a basic magic attack to break the wood open. Follow the path around and you will come to an area where you slide down a ramp.

At the bottom of the ramp, you will come face-to-face with a Mountain Troll. This is a perfect opportunity to get some combat practice in and get some Troll Bogeys. You don’t need to fight the Mountain Troll and can avoid it by running through the gate on the side of the room. If you choose to stand your ground, watch out for the Troll’s heavy swings and take advantage of the room by dodging when it charges to stun it.

After the right, go through the gate and follow the path. You will end up finding a small room with all five of the letters in it. Pick them all up and go to the end of the room to leave. Once you are out of the cavern, make your way back to both Dorothy and Sirona to deliver the items and complete the quest.