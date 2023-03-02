How to complete a Landscaping skill in Forza Horizon 5

Believe it or not, Forza Horizon 5 players can do some gardening work in Mexico — but it really only goes one way. Drivers can accrue Landscaping skills in FH5, just by destroying certain objects that can be found across the map in Mexico. So, how exactly can one get a Landscaping skill in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

How to get Landscaping skills

The name of skill does suggest doing some landscaping of Mexico, but it can be a bit tricky. Simply put, users in Forza Horizon 5 can get a Landscaping skill just by crushing objects on the side of the road with a vehicle.

However, we should note that trees and bushes that can be broken with a car do not yield the skill. Instead, one should look for fences, like wired one that are roadside or stone-constructed barriers.

Crush those fences with a car, and that will yield the coveted Landscaping skill.

Now, where can one find fences in Forza Horizon 5? Well, fences aren’t found in every location in Mexico. However, one place that does have a fair amount of fencing is Guanajuato. At the city outskirts of Guanajuato are fences that can easily snapped into bits. Just make sure that you keep an eye out on the top-part of the screen, to make sure that the game registers the destruction and that the Landscaping skill is awarded.