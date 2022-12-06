How to complete A Space Ranger Recruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of quests for you to complete throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each resident has a quest line for you to complete if you want to obtain all the rewards they have to offer. Buzz’s second quest, A Space Ranger Recruit, requires you to help Buzz find his place in the valley by establishing a new branch of the Space Rangers. Time to get to work cadet. This guide will show you how to complete the A Space Ranger Recruit quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Space Ranger Recruit quest guide

After raising Buzz’s friendship level up to level two, you will unlock the Space Ranger Recruit quest. Talk to Buzz to begin the quest and he will tell you he is unsure of his place in the valley. After a brief conversation, you will be tasked with collecting materials to build the Space Ranger Ship. You will need the following items:

3 Glass

10 Hardwood

5 Iron Ingot

The Glass can be made by combining Sand and Coal at a workbench. If you have Kristoff’s shop unlocked, you can also purchase Glass from there. Hardwood can be found in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes. Finally, Iron Ingot can be made by combining Iron Ore and Coal at a workbench.

Once you have all of the items, head over to a workbench and combine the items together to make the Space Ranger Ship. Place the Space Ranger Ship near Buzz’s RV. Now that you have a ship, you need a uniform. Talk to Scrooge about obtaining one.

Before you can get a uniform, you need to make some Navy Blue Dye. For that, you will need the following ingredients:

3 Blue Falling Penstemons

10 Coal

15 Blueberries

1 Empty Vial

The Falling Penstemons can be found around the Plaza. The Coal is obtained by mining Rock Spots around the valley. Blueberries can be found growing in the Forest of Valor. Finally, the Empty Vial can be crafted at a workbench using Glass.

Once you have crafted the Navy Blue Dye, you will need to collect the following items:

15 Fiber

15 Softwood

1 Topaz

The Topaz can be found by mining Rock Spots in the Plaza. The Fiber is obtained by crafting it at a workbench using Seaweed. Finally, Softwood is found on the ground mainly in the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all of those items and the Navy Blue Dye, bring them to Scrooge. Scrooge will give you Space Ranger Cadet clothes. Put them on and talk to Buzz to complete the quest.